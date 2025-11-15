Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $197,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $1,024.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $826.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $780.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,033.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.28.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

