Condor Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,503,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,486,000 after purchasing an additional 93,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $675.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $671.64 and its 200 day moving average is $634.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.