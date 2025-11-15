Cedar Wealth Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,240 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Barrick Mining by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 287,668 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. National Bankshares raised Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 1.6%

B stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

