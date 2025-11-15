RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 45.3% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $175.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $181.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

