Condor Capital Management Purchases 879 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $470.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

