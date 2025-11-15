Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 170,552 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,694,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,552 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $210,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.