Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $330,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,710,000. Wit LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

