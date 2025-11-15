Patrick John Jermain Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $287,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,412.33. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plexus alerts:

On Monday, October 27th, Patrick John Jermain sold 1,998 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $285,314.40.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total value of $344,275.00.

Plexus Stock Up 0.5%

PLXS opened at $140.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average is $136.02. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $172.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 16,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Plexus by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Plexus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $165.00 target price on Plexus in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.