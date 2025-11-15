National Pension Service Purchases 2,444 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

Textron Trading Down 1.0%

Textron stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.76%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.