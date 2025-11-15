Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Weyerhaeuser worth $28,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $1,370,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,721,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of WY stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

