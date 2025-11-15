SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc $DEO

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.7% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $94.39 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $132.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.