Core Value Fund L.P. Cg Purchases 90,000 Shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) Director Core Value Fund L.P. Cg purchased 90,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $406,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,379,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,178.36. This trade represents a 6.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Core Value Fund L.P. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Core Value Fund L.P. Cg acquired 10,000 shares of Resources Connection stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGP. Wall Street Zen lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 93,190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Resources Connection by 245.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Resources Connection by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

