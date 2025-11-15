Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Snap-On by 52.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA opened at $329.43 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.81 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

