Rachna Khosla Sells 890 Shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amgen Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $336.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $345.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.38.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.05.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
