Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells $313,125.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 369,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,246.55. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.9%

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on REPX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Riley Exploration Permian to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $3,027,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 99,273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $2,033,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

