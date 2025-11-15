Sumedh Thakar Sells 2,200 Shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh Thakar sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $341,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,814,272. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $143.57 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Creative Planning increased its stake in Qualys by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 20.9% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 12,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Qualys by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $162.00 target price on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.