National Pension Service Buys 2,634 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

National Pension Service boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,335,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,533,000 after buying an additional 215,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after buying an additional 1,214,493 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,128,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,009,000 after buying an additional 49,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,711,000 after buying an additional 142,019 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $100.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

