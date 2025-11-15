Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.