EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $15,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 63.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,278,000 after buying an additional 153,948 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $1,606,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $619.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $662.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.79. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

