SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $479,000 Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 56.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

RGLD opened at $185.83 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.67 and a twelve month high of $209.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day moving average of $178.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

