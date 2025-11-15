Babcock (NYSE:BW) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Babcock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Babcock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of BW stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Babcock has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $741.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million.

In other Babcock news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 20,000 shares of Babcock stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 261,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,234.95. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cameron M. Frymyer bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,397.75. This trade represents a 14.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,375 shares of company stock worth $142,604. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Babcock in the third quarter valued at about $14,086,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Babcock by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,366,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,556,692 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Babcock by 49.2% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,574,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 849,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

