Morgan Stanley Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $222.50

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $222.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.35.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock opened at $177.74 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 723,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

