UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANF. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $164.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,261.20. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 154,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 54,822 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

