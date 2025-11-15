Desjardins Has Positive Forecast for TSE:APM FY2026 Earnings

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:APM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Andean Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of Andean Precious Metals stock opened at C$6.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.75. Andean Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.01.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosi, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andeans leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations, and achieving our ambition to be a mid tier precious metals producer.

