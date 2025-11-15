Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.71). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.23% and a negative net margin of 1,273.70%.The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,308.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,573.20. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,789.91. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 56,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,458 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

