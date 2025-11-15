KeyCorp Raises American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target to $55.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AHR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $48.41 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 345.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the sale, the director owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,924.64. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,560. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,398. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 12.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

