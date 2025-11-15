FY2029 Earnings Estimate for UNCY Issued By HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2029 earnings estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn $7.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.61. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

UNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics to $21.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4%

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.87. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 52,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

