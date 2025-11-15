Roth Capital Estimates Nextpower’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nextpower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextpower’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nextpower from $89.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Nextpower from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Nextpower in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nextpower to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Nextpower Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NXT stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Nextpower has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nextpower during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 703.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 1,737.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nextpower news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $399,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 414,256 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,920. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,930. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

