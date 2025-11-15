FY2027 EPS Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Raised by Analyst

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.14.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$14.87 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$8.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.49.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

