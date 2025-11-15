Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.