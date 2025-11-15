Compass Financial Services Inc Takes $62,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $470.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.86 and a 200 day moving average of $437.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

