Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND is Creative Planning’s 2nd Largest Position

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,332,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $8,459,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.