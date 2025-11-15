SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,882,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,911 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $978,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $47.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

