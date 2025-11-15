Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $207,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $545.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $568.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $489.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

