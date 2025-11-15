Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,877,000 after buying an additional 494,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Campbell’s by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,965,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,229,000 after acquiring an additional 320,120 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Campbell’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,082,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 124,647 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Campbell’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,815,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.01.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.82.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

