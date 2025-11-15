Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF $SYFI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 1,654.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,003,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,915,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,713,000 after purchasing an additional 379,233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,656,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 259.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 302,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 218,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 199.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares during the period.

SYFI stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

