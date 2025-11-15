Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

