Scotiabank Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $214.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $182.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.07.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $193.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.55. Welltower has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $194.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 416,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

