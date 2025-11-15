Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $99.14 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,229 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $99,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,657,193,000 after acquiring an additional 325,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,471,000 after acquiring an additional 425,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

