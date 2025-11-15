Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of BATS:BJAN opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $51.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.