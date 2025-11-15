Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 2,820.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 137.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $18.50 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $426.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $431.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.25 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

