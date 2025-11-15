MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 157.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,073 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 135.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MDU opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,886.36. This represents a 1.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

