Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,623 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 487.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,330,000 after buying an additional 2,860,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 142.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,589,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,978,000 after buying an additional 2,461,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 46.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,673,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,471 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,067,000 after buying an additional 2,211,392 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.10 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.