Fidelity Magellan ETF $FMAG Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,935,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAG stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. Fidelity Magellan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $251.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08.

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

