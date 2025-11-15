Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Volex (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 430 to GBX 470 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 price objective on shares of Volex in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 405.
In other news, insider John Wilson bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 335 per share, for a total transaction of £298.15. Company insiders own 34.98% of the company’s stock.
Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.
