Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,356,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,112,500,000 after purchasing an additional 323,252 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after purchasing an additional 673,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after buying an additional 854,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,361,000 after buying an additional 189,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,317,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,556,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Zacks Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $76.38 and a twelve month high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.