Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,067 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF $LIT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

