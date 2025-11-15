TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. President Capital increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.63.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,260. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

