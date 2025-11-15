Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 90.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

