Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.93. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $183.00.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.